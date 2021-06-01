PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetis Inc., the world's leading animal health company, announced that it will expand its portfolio of equine horse care products, with the addition of Pro-Stride® APS, Restigen® PRP and CenTrate® BMA, a range of devices designed to help address injuries common in horses that may cause lameness.
Equine lameness as a result of musculoskeletal pain, particularly osteoarthritis, is one of the top reasons for veterinary evaluation1 and can have significant physical, economic and quality-of-life impact to both horse and owner. Horse joint health care is an increasingly important segment in equine medicine2.
These stall-side devices offer the opportunity to harness a horse's own natural healing mechanisms to manage joint and soft tissue ailments. A major benefit of using these devices is the ability for easy stall-side processing of the horses' blood or bone marrow, allowing for immediate use within 15 – 20 minutes of centrifugation; eliminating the need for incubation or off-site preparation.
"A healthy horse means more time in the saddle. Zoetis is committed to delivering solutions you can count on through continuous innovation across the continuum of care," said Jeannie Jeffery, Vice President, U.S. Equine for Zoetis. "The addition of Pro-Stride APS, Restigen PRP, and CenTrate BMA expands our ability to provide equine veterinarians additional options to advance joint and soft tissue care and is an exciting demonstration of our commitment to horse health and wellbeing."
Pro-Stride APS, Restigen PRP and CenTrate BMA complement the ever-expanding Zoetis family of horse care products. Zoetis will exclusively sell these products to veterinarians through key distributor partners. For more information please call Zoetis Customer Service at 1-888-Zoetis1 (1-888-963-8471).
About Zoetis
As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.
1.
USDA. 2000. Lameness and Laminitis in U.S. Horses. USDA:APHIS:VS, CEAH, National Animal Health Monitoring System. Fort Collins, CO. #N318.0400.
2.
Velloso Alvarez, A, et al., A Survey of Clinical Usage of Non-steroidal Intra-Articular Therapeutics by Equine Practitioners. Front Vet Sci, 2020
All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted. © 2021 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved. GEQ-00751
Media Contacts:
Colleen Cosgrove
Zoetis
862-217-3250
Lauren Klingler Tynan
609-213-3414
lauren.klinglertynan@mslgroup.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoetis-adds-devices-for-use-in-regenerative-medicine-therapies-to-its-growing-equine-portfolio-301303068.html
SOURCE Zoetis Inc.