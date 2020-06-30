CULVER CITY, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced data visualization company Zoic Labs has partnered with The Krogan Lab, a world-renowned scientific research unit at Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) at the UC San Francisco, to make an interactive data visualization tool connecting scientists with critical research while they work towards a cure for COVID-19. With a dynamic history of adapting its role at the intersection of technology and entertainment to solve problems for disparate business sectors, including some intricate Department of Defense efforts, Zoic Labs has once again shifted their expertise to answer a new industry need. Zoic Labs' efforts quicken the pace of vital global scientific collaboration amidst this pandemic.
Inspired by the opportunity to be part of the imperative race to substantially contribute to the science that will enable a cure, Zoic Labs was able to create this tool in just three weeks. Zoic Labs and The Krogan Lab developed the tool, available HERE, in conjunction with their scientific paper, "Phosphoproteomics Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Infected Cells," which was just published in Cell. The Krogan Lab is also collaborating with scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and the Pasteur Institute in Paris.
After previously working with the UCSF team on the paper "A SARS-CoV-2 Protein Interaction Map Reveals Targets for Drug-Repurposing" published in Nature, the Zoic Labs team led by Product Manager Mike O'Neal implemented rich visual interactivity to allow global scientists dynamic ways to visually connect with the research. The latest effort involved incorporating three additional disparate data sets to the existing map, which enabled interactively sharing information across five data sets.
This new research characterizes the differences between normal SARS-CoV-2 infected cell signaling and phosphorylation dynamics, allowing a better understanding of the cellular pathways the virus needs to survive. Coupled with the labs' SARS-CoV-2 protein-protein-interaction network, this Zoic Labs visualization can be a powerful tool for understanding the virus on a molecular level.
This innovative visualization and collaboration tool allows scientists around the world to share their findings and characterizes critical connections between the 27 SARS-CoV-2 proteins and the 332 human genes they interact with, lending a wealth of information about each gathered through research. The tool also provides in-depth knowledge about all current drug interactions and their statuses, and links to external sources for additional information about the virus proteins.
Zoic Labs was born from a passion for exploration and discovery at the intersection of technology, science and entertainment. This collaboration marks the first time the company has teamed up with a scientific lab to provide scientists worldwide with an exquisite, data-enabled visualization tool that enables researchers to interact with vital and potential life-saving research.
"Zoic Labs was founded to extend the capabilities of our Hollywood visual effects sister company Zoic Studios and solve problems for outside industry sectors," notes Zoic Labs President Tim McBride. "It's been a tremendous honor to partner with Dr. Nevan Krogan and the rest of his lab and help connect scientists across the globe with this timely research. We're excited about the potential to collaborate on further scientific research as we continue to expand into new industries that stand to benefit from advanced data visualization products. Given our unique pedigree of working with a diverse range of private companies, the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense and United States Space Force, I'd certainly like to explore how we might apply the lessons learned from this project to wider effect."
About Zoic Labs
Zoic Labs, established in 2013, is a software and advanced visualization company focused on big data, emerging technologies and groundbreaking design. It provides software development, R&D, and UI/UX design related to virtual reality, augmented reality, analytics and visualization, and artificial intelligence for a diverse range of private companies, pharmaceutical and healthcare firms, and the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.
Zoic Labs' proprietary web-based data visualization platform (Cognitive®) ingests, aggregates and displays massive disparate datasets in a 3D rendered "game environment."
Sister company Zoic Studios has garnered three Emmy Awards and countless other awards and accolades for its work in movies, television, and multimedia. Collectively ZOIC has 350+ employees, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and New York City.
