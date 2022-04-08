Company Expands Capabilities to Execute Contact Manufacturing and Private Label Consumer Healthcare Products Including Cannabis, Psilocybin, Psychedelics, Natural Products and Regulated Pharmaceuticals.
HAWKESBURY, Ontario, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zollaris Laboratories Corporation. (hereafter, "Zollaris" and "Company") a new leader in Innovative Drug Development and Manufacturing Services announces that it has completed a transaction in order to obtain ownership of a Montreal-based pharmaceutical company and a Health Canada Approved Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).
Since 2020, Zollaris Labs has expanded its core-business activities with a focus on production, analysis, compounding and re-packaging of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). This latest transaction will permit large scale manufacturing and analytical services.
According to Health Canada, all API production must be conducted under Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) controls and regulations and in a suitably controlled environment. Obtaining a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) approved by Health Canada, with the present transaction, empower the Company to execute a broad range or services to other industrial customers.
Zollaris has recently received authorization for handling of Psilocybin API from the Health Canada Office of Controlled Substances. With this latest DEL acquisition, Zollaris has all of the requirements to start clinical study material production for patients and provide services to pharmaceutical companies, as well as hospitals and ongoing clinical trials around the world.
ABOUT ZOLLARIS
Zollaris Corporation is a 30,000 state-of-the-art facility located in Hawkesbury, ON. The facility was commissioned in 2019 and founded by experience pharmaceuticals leaders. Zollaris has several categories of licenses which enable it to contract manufacturing, perform technical analysis of natural products ("NPNs"), cannabinoids and psychedelics for customers and its own brands to be sold in the appropriate medical and recreational channels.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
