HAWKESBURY, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zollaris laboratories Corporation is working with Canadian and USA Health Authorities (applying for authorizations) and both the Ontario & Quebec Health Departments to help contribute to supplying of medical devices and soon remedies for combatting the Covid-19. Strategically placed in Hawkesbury Ontario with 15,000 sq/ft of clean rooms with double HVAC Systems (HEPA and UHEPA). High-end laboratories - Cameras and security 24/7 18,000 sq/ft warehousing space.
"We are here to help and support our fellow Canadians and American (USA) in this time of need," says Pascal Houde companies Chief Communication Officer.
About Zollaris Laboratories Corporation:
Zollaris Laboratories just finished the construction of a state of the laboratory which has the following licenses:
Representative of three medical devices to combat the covid-19 spread
Cannabis R&D activities, since 2019
Cannabis Testing/Analytical Facility, since 2020
Health Canada Site License. since 2021
3 Patents and PCT/USPO and direct collaboration on other 5 WIPO
Upcoming licenses in 2022
Application done for Narcotic Dealer for Psilocybin and Psilocin
Application done for DEL API Testing
Application done for MDEL Class I to Class IV
To inform about the product portfolio ready-to-launch
15 NPN HC Listed + upcoming 18 NPN dedicated to medical mushroom
CADO Cosmetics: Lipstick and Sunscreen
Liquid Gold by Bruny Surin: Collagen-based products and work-out recovery
Distribution of Test Kit for COVI-19 (medical device license class I & class II)
Looking for distributors and commercial synergy
