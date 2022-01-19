HAWKESBURY, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zollaris laboratories Corporation is working with Canadian and USA Health Authorities (applying for authorizations) and both the Ontario &amp; Quebec Health Departments to help contribute to supplying of medical devices and soon remedies for combatting the Covid-19. Strategically placed in Hawkesbury Ontario with 15,000 sq/ft of clean rooms with double HVAC Systems (HEPA and UHEPA). High-end laboratories - Cameras and security 24/7 18,000 sq/ft warehousing space.

"We are here to help and support our fellow Canadians and American (USA) in this time of need," says Pascal Houde companies Chief Communication Officer.

About Zollaris Laboratories Corporation:

Zollaris Laboratories just finished the construction of a state of the laboratory which has the following licenses:

Representative of three medical devices to combat the covid-19 spread

Cannabis R&D activities, since 2019

Cannabis Testing/Analytical Facility, since 2020

Health Canada Site License. since 2021

3 Patents and PCT/USPO and direct collaboration on other 5 WIPO

Upcoming licenses in 2022

Application done for Narcotic Dealer for Psilocybin and Psilocin

Application done for DEL API Testing

Application done for MDEL Class I to Class IV

To inform about the product portfolio ready-to-launch

15 NPN HC Listed + upcoming 18 NPN dedicated to medical mushroom

CADO Cosmetics: Lipstick and Sunscreen

Liquid Gold by Bruny Surin: Collagen-based products and work-out recovery

Distribution of Test Kit for COVI-19 (medical device license class I &amp; class II)

Looking for distributors and commercial synergy

http://www.zollaris.com

Media Contact

Pascal Houde, Zollaris Laboratories Corporation, 1 416 855 4545, info@zollaris.com

 

SOURCE Zollaris Laboratories Corporation

