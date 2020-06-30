PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the Portland-based retail and digital healthcare innovator, will provide employees at Puget Sound Energy, Washington state's largest utility, with a full suite of COVID-19 testing services. With a workforce of more than 3,100 employees and as a provider of an essential service, PSE wanted to offer testing to ensure employees keep each other and the communities they serve safe.
ZOOM+Care will screen PSE employees through virtual visits and recommend in-person sample collection at ZOOM+Care retail locations based on screening results. Asymptomatic employees in priority facilities will also be eligible for testing, if exposure is suspected.
"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority," said Booga Gilbertson, PSE Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "Testing is key to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we hope by partnering with a regional healthcare provider for this service, that we will safeguard our customers and bring our employees peace of mind."
"We're thrilled to offer COVID-19 testing to employers across the Pacific Northwest," said Torben Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOM+Care. "We're streamlining the complicated testing process, and empowering employees to get high-quality, on-demand testing that's paid for by their employer. We're honored to be working with PSE to provide their workforce with the care they need to safely return to work—and stay there."
ZOOM+Care's new COVID-19 testing services are available for employers across the Pacific Northwest. By contracting directly with ZOOM+Care for screening and testing services, employers can lower risk for their employees as they return to work and stay at work during the pandemic. To learn more about ZOOM+Care's Employer Program, visit https://www.zoomcare.com/employer or contact employers@zoomcare.com.
