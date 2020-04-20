HOUSTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZT Corporate, a Houston based private equity firm specializing in healthcare and automotive companies, today announced it will offer and pay for COVID-19 testing for its 1,500 employees, including 1,150 employees across Houston. ZT Corporate is conducting testing in an effort to help drive private sector led solutions to transitioning through this crisis that focus on public health and responsibly reopening our economy and workforce.
Testing will be offered through an independent, third-party healthcare provider beginning April 20 and is voluntary for ZT Corporate employees across Houston, Southeast Texas, New York City, Arizona, Fort Walton Beach and Atlanta. Employees will have the option to receive an FDA-approved COVID-19 molecular, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (diagnostic test for COVID-19).
"This crisis is an all-hands on deck moment requiring the private sector to step up and step in however we can to save lives and livelihoods. We want to help our communities get tested, get healthy and help our economy responsibly get back to work. As a mid-size Houston-based business we are doing this to add capacity to our cities' and counties' ability to test and to make our employees feel safe," said Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate. "In stepping up this way, we also want to compel other mid- to large-size companies to make testing available to their employees. Together, we can play a pivotal role in moving our country through crisis toward recovery responsibly and sustainably."
ZT Corporate's portfolio of companies includes many essential businesses, including healthcare clinics, financial services, automotive dealerships and more – all of which require employees to be on the frontline.
As responsible providers of emergency and healthcare services deemed elective by the State during this crisis, ZT Corporate leveraged its network of healthcare vendors to gain access to third-party testing. The company also announced a commitment to working with city and county elected and health officials in areas it operates to share results of testing within HIPPA regulations and human resources compliance.
"Houston is no stranger to coming together to come back. ZT Corporate's efforts to pay for and offer this important testing to its employees is emblematic of what needs to be done and speaks to their innovative entrepreneurial giving spirit," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Our city is strong and resilient, and if other CEOs and corporations can bring this same kind of proactive leadership, Houston can move forward in a way that both protects our health and moves our economy ahead."
About ZT Corporate
Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston and New York, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate's active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com
