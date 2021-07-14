AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), a leading provider of communication solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community, is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year it has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" and again earned a top score of 100 percent on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).
The DEI, a joint initiative of leading nonprofit organizations the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, is considered the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.
ZP has more than 2,800 employees and 72 percent of its non-interpreter workforce is deaf or hard of hearing. This year, ZP joins 191 companies out of a total of 319 DEI participants to receive a top score of 100.
"We are so pleased to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work," said Sherri Turpin, CEO of ZP. "Inclusion is at the very core of who we are and what we do so this top recognition from DEI affirms our ongoing work to ensure a workplace where everyone feels welcome and included. While we are very honored to have earned a top score for two consecutive years, our work for disability workplace inclusion is far from done."
The 2021 DEI measured: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; and supplier diversity. New assessments for 2021 following the pandemic year included: innovative technology to advance accessibility; mental wellness benefits; flexible work options and services for deaf and hard of hearing employees.
"The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today."
"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability:IN. "Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand."
About ZVRS and Purple Communications
ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these four areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These four pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For more information please visit ZP.
About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."
The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at Disability Equality Index.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at AAPD.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.
Media Contacts:
The Durkin Agency
karen.durkin@thedurkinagency.com
ZVRS and Purple Communications
AnnMarie Killian
SOURCE ZVRS and Purple Communications