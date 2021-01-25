- Novel mechanism of targeting 'hypoxia' through HIF-PH inhibitor was studied for the first time in Hospitalised Covid-19 Patients in Mexico - Phase (2) b Trial data shows the potential of Desidustat in helping prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - None of the hospitalised patients required mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25% patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilator - Study trial indicates that the use of Desidustat for 14 days reduced CRP between baseline and day 14 among hospitalised patients with COVID-19 - Level of IL-6 was stabilised in the Desidustat arm, while it increased in the Standard of Care arm