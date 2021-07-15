WESTON, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners' Virtual Private Company Summer Symposium. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, and cholesterol efflux mediator, VAR 200.
Details of Mr. Glover's presentation follow:
Date: Friday, July 23rd
Time: 1:00-1:25pm ET
Event Registration Link: LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium 2021
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ASC component of inflammasomes, IC 100, which has potential to treat numerous inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and other renal conditions. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
