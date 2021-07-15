WESTON, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners' Virtual Private Company Summer Symposium. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, and cholesterol efflux mediator, VAR 200.

For information about ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor and cholesterol efflux mediator, visit www.ZyVersa.com.

Details of Mr. Glover's presentation follow:

Date: Friday, July 23rd

Time: 1:00-1:25pm ET

Event Registration Link: LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium 2021

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ASC component of inflammasomes, IC 100, which has potential to treat numerous inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and other renal conditions. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-to-present-at-2nd-annual-lifesci-partners-virtual-private-company-summer-symposium-july-21-23-2021-301333975.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.