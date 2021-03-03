WESTON, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held virtually March 9-10, 2021.  Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a novel candidate for orphan renal disease, FSGS.

To learn more about ZyVersa's novel inflammasome inhibitor, please schedule a meeting via the H.C. Wainwright Portal.

Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM EST.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-being-held-virtually-march-9-10-2021-301239867.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.