SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten board-certified ophthalmologists of Prism Vision Group® have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. All ten of the following doctors have been thoroughly reviewed and awarded the status of NJ Top Doc based on merit.
Stephen H. Uretsky, MD, is the founder and managing director of Coastal Jersey Eye Center, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group®. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist with 35 years of experience.
Dr. Sebastian Lesniak of Matossian Eye Associates, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® specializes in medical and surgical treatment of all types of corneal diseases. His special interests include endothelial corneal transplants, post-LASIK and complex cataract surgery, collagen crosslinking and anterior segment reconstruction surgery.
Dr. Priya Desai of Matossian Eye Associates, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® specializes in the medical, laser and surgical treatment of glaucoma and cataracts. Her special interests include normal tension glaucoma.
Dr. Harold Wheatley of NJRetina, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® specializes in vitreoretinal disease and surgery.
Dr. Howard F. Fine of NJRetina, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® sits on the editorial board of the journal Retina, as well as on the editorial board of Ophthalmic Surgery Lasers & Imaging.
Dr. Vinod B. Voleti of NJRetina, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® strives to give back to the places that have enriched his professional development by serving on the Alumni President's Council of Union College, teaching and counseling future ophthalmologists, and serving on the board of patient and medical doctor advocacy groups.
Dr. Eric S. Friedman of NJRetina, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® has researched, published, and presented at national meetings on topics in ophthalmology, including diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, toxoplasmic retinochoroiditis, and retinal detachment.
Dr. Daniel B. Roth of NJRetina, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® has developed innovative approaches to treating retinal diseases and is very active in teaching and mentoring medical students.
Dr. Colleen Coleman of Outlook Eyecare, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma treatments. She's also an experienced cataract surgeon.
Dr. Wayne M. Grabowski of Outlook Eyecare, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group® is an experienced retinologist and intravitreal medication specialist. He has years of experience treating macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusions using Lucentis®, Avastin®, EYLEA®, and steroids. Utilizing the latest in diagnostic technology he is able to perform many procedures in his office.
