BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and BOSTON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2 Minute Medicine, Inc, a global award-winning medical news publisher and content licensing group, is pleased to announce an expansive new content licensing partnership with Physician's Weekly, LLC, a trusted source of medical news and information for healthcare professionals. 2 Minute Medicine® will provide their cornerstone physician-written medical reports and industry-leading visual abstracts for use by Physician's Weekly via their proprietary publication syndication engine.
"Licensing our curated and peer-reviewed medical news, written by practicing physicians and health professionals, to Physician's Weekly and their leading healthcare platform will provide additional authoritative and reliable medical news while accelerating 2 Minute Medicine's mission of objectively and responsibly informing health practitioners and the public of the latest high-impact medical research," said 2 Minute Medicine® Founder and CEO, Marc D. Succi, MD, a physician at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. "We are pleased to share our mission of providing accessible and evidence-based medical news to clinicians and the public to the betterment of patient care. This partnership is a seamless cultural and business fit". 2 Minute Medicine® syndicates its content through its proprietary 2 Minute Medicine Syndication Engine.
"2 Minute Medicine's physician-authored and -reviewed content aligns perfectly with our mission to succinctly provide actionable, evidence-based editorial that will impact physicians' quality of care," said Christy Tetterton, Physician's Weekly Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. "As we continue to expand the breadth of healthcare perspectives through print, digital, and podcast formats, we look forward to our reader's reception of this graphically compelling content."
About 2 Minute Medicine, Inc.
2 Minute Medicine® is a global award-winning and physician-led medical media and syndication company, owned and led by physicians. 2 Minute Medicine's content is carefully curated, written, and peer-reviewed by practicing physicians and health professionals from top hospitals and medical universities with clinical and scientific expertise in their field of reporting. The 2 Minute Medicine® Syndication Engine leverages technology to license 2 Minute Medicine's medical content to publishers, brands, hospitals, libraries, universities, pharma, biotech, and many more companies around the world. The 2 Minute Medicine® Physician Press™ publishes staple textbooks for medical professionals, including their popular series, "The Classics in Medicine™". While the publishing group and content syndication network is broad, the mission is simple – to provide objective medical news, written by practicing physicians and health professionals, to inform and improve patient care.
About Physician's Weekly
For nearly 40 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in more than 30,000 top medical institutions and group practices across the US. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, and accredited continuing education activities.
