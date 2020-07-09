2021 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts With Refreshed Design, Suspension And An Available 2.5 Liter Engine

- 2.5-liter 182 hp engine standard on Sport and Limited trim levels - New Sport trim comes equipped with dual-function X-MODE, unique exterior and interior accents, and durable StarTex upholstery - Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (CVT-equipped models) now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering - Starting price increases by only $100 to $22,245