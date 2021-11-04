LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the ninth consecutive year Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein and Blader, P.C. has been included in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"* list. For 2022, the firm was recognized as a New Jersey - Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm in the following practice areas:
- Commercial Litigation
- Family Law
- Land Use & Zoning Law
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
According to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, "The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process."
Also noted, "All of the quantitative and qualitative data were combined into an overall 'Best Law Firms' score for each firm. This data was then compared to other firms within the same metropolitan area and at the national level. Because firms were often separated by small or insignificant differences in overall score, we use a tiering system rather than ranking law firms sequentially."
Each firm recognized on the "Best Law Firms" list, "must have at least one attorney who is recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in a 'Best Law Firms' ranked practice area/metro area." In the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers*, five (5) Szaferman Lakind attorneys were recognized in five (5) practice areas including Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman for Family Law, Co-Managing Partner Brian Paul for Family Law, Founding Partner Arnold Lakind for Commercial Litigation and Land Use & Zoning, Partner Craig Hubert for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Of Counsel attorney Jeffrey Hall for Land Use & Zoning and Real Estate Law.
"Thank you to U.S. News – Best Lawyers as well as our colleagues in the New Jersey Metro area for recognizing us in this prestigious list," remarked Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "We are honored to be included for the ninth consecutive year and we are grateful to the attorneys and staff at the firm for their continued dedication to our clients."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" from 2014 through 2022. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, estate and business planning and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
*The Best Lawyers in America list is issued by BL Rankings, LLC. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawyers.com/methodology. Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The "Best Law Firms" list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
