LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader has five (5) attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 list issued by BL Rankings, LLC* for their work in five legal sub-practice areas in the Princeton-Metro area.
The attorneys featured in the 2020 list include:
- Barry D. Szaferman - Family Law
- Brian G. Paul - Family Law
- Arnold C. Lakind - Commercial Litigation, Land Use & Zoning
- Craig J. Hubert - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Jeffrey M. Hall - Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Law
All of the Szaferman Lakind attorneys selected have been included in the Best Lawyers list for six years or more.
According to Best Lawyers, "Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area."
"Thank you to Best Lawyers for including my colleagues and me in this prestigious list," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "I would also like to express my gratitude to all of the attorneys and staff at Szaferman Lakind for their hard work, dedication and support throughout such a challenging year."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" from 2014 through 2021. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, estate and business planning and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
*The Best Lawyers in America list is issued by BL Rankings, LLC. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawyers.com/methodology. Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
