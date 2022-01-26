HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity consultant shares six 2022 cybersecurity best practices in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first encourages business leaders to meet the increasing sophistication of cyber-criminals with AI tools such as predictive intelligence solutions.
The author then urges readers to build security awareness and strengthen endpoint security. He concludes by advising business leaders to focus on their supply chains for security, patch vulnerabilities swiftly, and implement multi-factor authentication.
"Attackers will employ artificial intelligence as a key part of their 2022 cybersecurity best practices," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Organizations must also build AI into their cybersecurity toolkit to successfully defend against attacks."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "2022 Cybersecurity Best Practices to Prevent Cyber Attacks."
Embrace Artificial Intelligence Tools
"As cyber-attacks grow more sophisticated, businesses must use increasingly sophisticated tools to fight them. Traditional methods for counteracting ransomware, including backups and email filters, remain critical. However, they do not provide adequate protection on their own."
Build Security Awareness
"Once again, social engineering and phishing attacks account for a huge percentage of data breaches in 2021. And the shift to remote work appeared to increase both the occurrence of phishing attacks and the cost of data breaches. Consequently, effective security awareness training must play a role in cybersecurity strategy."
Strengthen Endpoint Security
"In addition to user education, a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy must address endpoint security. With remote and hybrid work apparently here to stay, the traditional security perimeter is a thing of the past."
Focus on Supply Chain
"According to some experts, supply chain attacks will pose an even greater threat than malware in 2022. All of the attention on inhouse security will prove pointless if vulnerabilities introduced through a vendor leave an open door for attackers."
Implement 2022 Cybersecurity Best Practices Without Delay
The cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti Technologies have the tools and expertise required to design and implement security solutions tailored to small business needs and budgets. Whether business leaders want to tap into the power of AI, improve user education, or address endpoint security, eMazzanti has the expertise to implement 2022 cybersecurity best practices.
