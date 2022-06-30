Leap Insurance Agency announced today that it was named the Best Vendor/Operator Solution at the InterFace Conference Group's Student Housing Conference. The Award recognizes Leap's impact on increasing occupancy in off-campus student housing.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leap Insurance Agency announced today that it was named the Best Vendor/Operator Solution at the InterFace Conference Group's Student Housing Conference.

The Award recognizes Leap's impact on increasing occupancy in off-campus student housing. Leap currently works closely with 21 of the top 25 student housing operators in the United States. Leap's suite of lease default protection products improves the financial performance of properties and streamlines the leasing process for tens of thousands of college students in all 50 states.

Leap's newest version of its flagship rent guarantor product helps partners to reduce their number of pending applications stuck in the leasing process. By embedding rent guaranty directly into the leasing process, it allows lease conversions to drastically improve as it immediately qualifies students without a qualified guarantor to live in off-campus housing of their choice.

KrisAnn Kizer, Vice President of Leasing & Marketing for Pierce Education Properties, L.P. says, "Leap's Auto Enroll program has significantly sped up the leasing process for our students without guarantors. It allows them to automatically be approved for residency. This makes the process stress free for not only them but our leasing staff who can immediately generate their lease agreements without delay."

"We are proud of the relationships we have built with our clients and worked closely to develop a product that simplified and expedited the leasing process. We're thrilled to see pending leases reduced by 30% year-over-year," said COO, Michael Davies.

Leap continues to refine and develop products based on client feedback, in order to provide its partners with the most innovative, flexible and easy-to-use solutions, all designed to improve the financial performance of their properties and to make renting more accessible.

About Leap Insurance Agency

Leap Insurance Agency, LLC. is a provider of innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for student housing, conventional multifamily, and single-family rental markets. It is Leap's mission to improve the financial performance of landlords while making renting more accessible. Its products serve to make apartment and single-family leases more affordable, providing insurance alternatives to security deposits and guarantors. These unique products mitigate the need for landlords to take security deposits, thereby streamlining the leasing process, reducing move-in costs for renters, and driving occupancy rates higher. Leap currently serves clients who own and operate over 1 million homes across 50 states. For more information, visit Leapeasy.com

About InterFace Conference Group

InterFace Conference Group produces more than 30 events each year, providing educational content and networking opportunities for commercial real estate professionals.

InterFace Conference Group is a division of France Media Inc, which also publishes 15 magazines, five websites and 12 e-newsletters covering commercial real estate. For more information, visit http://www.francemediainc.com or http://www.interfaceconferencegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Leap Insurance Agency

James Zhong

PR Manager

press@leapeasy.com

800.898.5309

Media Contact:

Interface Student Housing Conference

Kelly Moustafa

Conference Coordinator

kmoustafa@francemediainc.com

404.832.8262 x106

Media Contact

James Zhong, Leap, 8008985309, press@leapeasy.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

SOURCE Leap

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.