Leap Insurance Agency announced today that it was named the Best Vendor/Operator Solution at the InterFace Conference Group's Student Housing Conference. The Award recognizes Leap's impact on increasing occupancy in off-campus student housing.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leap Insurance Agency announced today that it was named the Best Vendor/Operator Solution at the InterFace Conference Group's Student Housing Conference.
The Award recognizes Leap's impact on increasing occupancy in off-campus student housing. Leap currently works closely with 21 of the top 25 student housing operators in the United States. Leap's suite of lease default protection products improves the financial performance of properties and streamlines the leasing process for tens of thousands of college students in all 50 states.
Leap's newest version of its flagship rent guarantor product helps partners to reduce their number of pending applications stuck in the leasing process. By embedding rent guaranty directly into the leasing process, it allows lease conversions to drastically improve as it immediately qualifies students without a qualified guarantor to live in off-campus housing of their choice.
KrisAnn Kizer, Vice President of Leasing & Marketing for Pierce Education Properties, L.P. says, "Leap's Auto Enroll program has significantly sped up the leasing process for our students without guarantors. It allows them to automatically be approved for residency. This makes the process stress free for not only them but our leasing staff who can immediately generate their lease agreements without delay."
"We are proud of the relationships we have built with our clients and worked closely to develop a product that simplified and expedited the leasing process. We're thrilled to see pending leases reduced by 30% year-over-year," said COO, Michael Davies.
Leap continues to refine and develop products based on client feedback, in order to provide its partners with the most innovative, flexible and easy-to-use solutions, all designed to improve the financial performance of their properties and to make renting more accessible.
About Leap Insurance Agency
Leap Insurance Agency, LLC. is a provider of innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for student housing, conventional multifamily, and single-family rental markets. It is Leap's mission to improve the financial performance of landlords while making renting more accessible. Its products serve to make apartment and single-family leases more affordable, providing insurance alternatives to security deposits and guarantors. These unique products mitigate the need for landlords to take security deposits, thereby streamlining the leasing process, reducing move-in costs for renters, and driving occupancy rates higher. Leap currently serves clients who own and operate over 1 million homes across 50 states. For more information, visit Leapeasy.com
About InterFace Conference Group
InterFace Conference Group produces more than 30 events each year, providing educational content and networking opportunities for commercial real estate professionals.
InterFace Conference Group is a division of France Media Inc, which also publishes 15 magazines, five websites and 12 e-newsletters covering commercial real estate. For more information, visit http://www.francemediainc.com or http://www.interfaceconferencegroup.com.
Media Contact:
Leap Insurance Agency
James Zhong
PR Manager
800.898.5309
Media Contact:
Interface Student Housing Conference
Kelly Moustafa
Conference Coordinator
404.832.8262 x106
Media Contact
James Zhong, Leap, 8008985309, press@leapeasy.com
SOURCE Leap