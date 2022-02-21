HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies President and Co-founder, Carl Mazzanti, will be a featured cybersecurity industry expert on a Cybersecurity Panel Discussion presented by NJBIZ, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Mazzanti was also featured at the 2019 and 2020 NJBIZ cybersecurity events.
The NJBIZ cybersecurity educational virtual event is scheduled to run from 1:00 to 2:30 pm online. Interested parties may register and submit questions for the panelists at NJBIZ.com.
The panel of industry experts will explore topics such as the evolving role of government in combating cyber threats, how artificial intelligence can assist in guarding against attacks, and eliminating vulnerabilities throughout the supply chain. The panel will also address countering emerging threats, such as ransomware-as-a-service, and why small and mid-size businesses are increasingly at risk.
"Businesses of all sizes that use cloud and mobile technologies to work remotely and improve their connectivity present a larger attack surface for cyber-criminals to penetrate," stated Mazzanti. "Protective measures must keep pace."
NJBIZ Cybersecurity Panel Professionals
Jeffrey Kanige, Editor, NJBIZ will serve as the panel moderator. Panelists slated for the virtual event include NYC tech entrepreneur and cyber-security expert Carl Mazzanti, Karen Painter Randall, Chair, Cybersecurity, Data Privacy and Incident Response, Connell Foley LLP, Julie Tracy, Vice President, Cybersecurity, Withum, and Mike Bridges, President & COO, Paperclip Inc.
Digi-Tech Innovators Award
Recently, Jennifer Mazzanti, Carl Mazzanti's wife and business partner, was honored with the Digi-Tech Innovators Award, presented by NJBIZ. The NJBIZ Digi-Tech Innovators Award showcases talented individuals who introduced significant innovations in the technology and digital space. Those innovations must have contributed significantly to the productivity and performance of their organizations.
NJBIZ Cybersecurity Services Provider
New Jersey business leaders keep their most sensitive data safe with expert cybersecurity services, consultation, and crisis control from eMazzanti Technologies. The company's experts ensure that security software is comprehensive and up to date, emails are protected, and data encrypted—all while monitoring networks round the clock for suspicious activity.
eMazzanti Technologies has the technology, people, and processes to deliver premium cybersecurity solutions that are cost-effective and scale as the business evolves. In addition, they provide 24/7 network monitoring and a variety of managed services solutions.
About Carl Mazzanti
Carl Mazzanti is the Co-founder and President of eMazzanti Technologies, Microsoft's 4X Partner of the Year, and 9X Inc. 5000 list honoree. His company specializes in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support for small and mid-sized retailers, manufacturers and distributors. Carl is frequent business conference speaker and technology talk show guest on the topic of cybersecurity.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and the #1 ranked NYC area MSP! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
