MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 H Technology Institute, LLC, (3 HTi), a global leader in digital transformation solutions, emphasizes remote technologies during the global COVID-19 outbreak.
As many organizations wrestle with the fallout of only essential employees being on site, 3 HTi partners with PTC to offer solutions that maintain productivity while reducing close contact that can lead to spreading the virus. 3 HTi offers Vuforia Chalk, a remote assistance app built on augmented reality, at no cost through June 30th. Vuforia Chalk combines live video and audio with the power of live annotation on a shared view. This technology enables participants on both ends of a video call to share and capture knowledge in real time.
3 HTi also offers their customers complimentary remote distance coaching for each license of Creo. Each license of Creo also includes a home use license, so if users are now working remotely, they can still access full Creo functionality from their home. 3 HTi has resources available to assist customers with home use license setup, in addition to the remote distance coaching.
"We hope that everyone makes it through this crisis with good health," says Rob Romanoski, Director of Operations for 3 HTi. "We also fully understand that many of our customers are seeking ways to continue their business operations with minimal disruption as some of their employees make a sudden transition to remote work. 3 HTi is committed to easing that transition in any way possible, and we encourage all of our customers to take advantage of these programs designed to make remote work easier for manufacturing organizations."
