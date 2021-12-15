HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and cloud services provider shares four network update best practices in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first discusses things that can go wrong with a network update that cause downtime and disruption.
The author then shares the four best practices, including knowing the environment and prioritizing elements to update in a staggered approach. She then encourages readers to prepare a detailed update strategy and to pay close attention to communication and documentation.
"The network forms the backbone of business productivity, connecting workers with the resources they need to do their jobs," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Consequently, when it needs upgrading, implementing network update best practices proves critical."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Network Update Best Practices to Avoid Downtime and Disruption."
Things that Can Go Wrong
"Upgrading a switch or installing a software patch may cause outdated components elsewhere in the system to fail. Likewise, connecting solutions piecemeal from various vendors can cause issues and prompt maintenance difficulties. On the other hand, trying to address too many updates at once can cause problems of its own."
"Network updates will generally involve some downtime, and limiting that downtime is crucial. Bringing large portions of the system to a halt for hours or days during peak productivity times severely impacts business processes."
Network Update Best Practices
1. Know the Environment
"Before embarking on any network update, make a detailed study of the existing environment and future needs. Start with a site survey to determine the current lay of the land. Know the number of users and types of devices that connect to the network. Document application requirements and map out the current network infrastructure."
2. Prioritize
"Updating an entire network at once can prove both problematic and costly. Instead, plan a staggered approach, upgrading components in small chunks to avoid bringing the whole system down. This necessarily involves a process of prioritization. Identify areas that need upgrading and the reason for the update."
Expert Partners Ensure Network Update Best Practices
Network updates involve significant complexity, with potential roadblocks at every turn. Joining forces with network experts helps to ensure a smooth process and a network that will support current and future needs well.
The network specialists at eMazzzanti Technologies know how critical the network is to a business. From network mapping and documentation to ongoing monitoring, they bring the tools and expertise needed for a smooth update.
