The Cherry Hill, NJ location marks the 102nd 4WP retail store location in the US
COMPTON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-road products globally, is excited to share the news of their upcoming store opening in Cherry Hill, NJ, their first retail location in New Jersey. Located just outside of Philadelphia, PA, the Cherry Hill location marks the 102nd 4 Wheel Parts store in the US. As part of the grand opening event on Saturday, June 4th, they will be hosting a grand opening celebration with a grand opening sale and hourly giveaways worth over $5,000!
The grand opening will feature an exclusive sale for customers on thousands of Jeep and Truck parts and accessories, with trucks and jeeps on display. Along with hourly giveaways and free food, the first 100 customers to attend will receive free T-shirts. The Cherry Hill 4WP store offers shoppers the best selection off-road brands so they explore the latest off-roading and aftermarket products to customize their vehicle.
Store Location:
2230 Marlton Pike W
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Local Time)
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion truck, Jeep and 4X4 accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 95 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at 4wheelparts.com and 4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road tires, wheels, suspension, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
