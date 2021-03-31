WAYNE, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group is No. 157 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Stemming from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at highly successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area.
4SIGHT, a leading supply chain consulting, engineering, and IT services provider, fueled its growth by helping clients build smarter supply chains for their customer fulfillment needs. 4SIGHT accredits this growth to their responsive operating model, expanded partnerships with clients, diversified projects, relentless commitment to core services, and growing experience with automation, innovation, and technology leaders in this space.
"The two-year revenue growth of 69% is something we're all very proud of at 4SIGHT. It's a privilege to work alongside our clients helping them build smarter, more efficient supply chains which in turn fuels our growth as an organization," says Frank Camean President and CEO of 4SIGHT. "Thanks to our clients, partners, and staff for contributing to this success, and congratulations to all the other NYC Metro Region recipients of this year's award."
To view the full list of Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro recipients, visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group
4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation@go4sight.com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Jenae Cahanes, 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, +1 973-435-0025, jenae.cahanes@go4sight.com
SOURCE 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group