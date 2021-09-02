HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area compliance expert, discusses data compliance best practices for government agencies in a new article. The informative article first reviews the increased threat from hackers and data privacy legislation in 32 states.
The author then shares the compliance best practices, including security assessments, security training, and monitoring third party agreements. He goes on to recommend that agencies create an incident response plan, establish policies, and automate where possible.
"Hackers have increasingly turned their focus to local and state government agencies," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Consequently, these organizations must implement data compliance best practices to safeguard personally identifiable information and avoid stiff penalties."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Essential Data Compliance Best Practices for Government Agencies."
1. Conduct Security Assessments
"Several states require that agencies implement a system of regular security assessments. Even when assessments are not specifically required, the audits deliver significant benefits as part of an overall security strategy."
2. Address the Human Factor with Security Training
"Employees present the largest risk to data compliance. In the course of their day-to-day duties, even low-level employees have access to significant amounts of sensitive data. An employee who uses a weak password or clicks on a malicious link in a phishing email can inadvertently expose thousands of records."
"To guard against preventable leaks, organizations should conduct regular, targeted security awareness training. Employees need to understand agency security policies, including best practices for passwords and file sharing. They should also learn to thwart phishing scams and recognize anomalies that may indicate a security incident."
3. Monitor Third Parties
"In February 2021, a billing services company suffered a ransomware attack. Because the company contracted with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the attack also exposed driver and vehicle records stretching back over 20 months. In many cases, government agencies remain liable for such data breaches, even when they occur through a third party."
Implement Data Compliance Best Practices with Expert Help
The data compliance experts at Messaging Architects make it their business to know the data privacy landscape. They offer data compliance and security assessments, ePolicy consulting and a wide range of compliance and cybersecurity services. Government leaders should act now to secure sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance.
