HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area email migration expert, discusses time-saving Microsoft 365 Tips in a new article. The informative article first acknowledges how Microsoft productivity experts continually work to build productivity features into their products and improve existing options.
The author then shares five time-saving tips for users, including how to share documents quickly and personalize menus with frequently used features. He goes on to explain how to access favorite folders quickly and convert and email to a task or appointment.
"Check out these time-saving Microsoft 365 tips," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "You may even discover a few gems you never knew existed."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Nifty Time-Saving Microsoft 365 Tips."
1. Share Documents Quickly (Office)
"Microsoft allows users to share documents without leaving the app. If the document has been saved to OneDrive, you can send either a link or a copy. When sending a link, Share includes the option to add an expiration date and password."
2. Personalize Menus with Frequently Used Features (Office)
"Instead of spending time trying to remember where to find an often-used feature, personalize menus to match how you work. Office apps allow users to customize the Ribbon, or top menu. Simply go to File>Options and click Customize Ribbon."
3. Speedy Access to Favorite Folders (Outlook)
"Outlook folders offer a handy way to organize your email Inbox. But when folders appear alphabetically, you may need to scroll down to find the right folder. To save time, add frequently used folders to the Favorites section at the top of the folder pane."
4. Easily Convert an Email to a Task or Appointment (Outlook)
"When an email arrives that requires an action at a later date, Outlook provides a quick and easy way to convert the email into a task or an appointment. To create a task, just click the email and drag your cursor to the Tasks icon (the clipboard) at the lower left of the Outlook screen."
Expert Microsoft 365 Assistance
Most organizations only scratch the surface of the possibilities available with Microsoft 365. From productivity to sophisticated data governance and cybersecurity options, Microsoft solutions deliver. And with deep Microsoft experience, the experts at Messaging Architects assist business leaders to configure their systems for optimal use.
Have you read?
Practical Email Security Tips to Protect Valuable Business Data
7 Best Practices to Protect Your Phone from Hackers
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 4803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects