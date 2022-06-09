The WCEC Women's Business Center is a SBA Resource Partner, Community Navigator and Go-To Resource for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs
CHATHAM, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship stands out as the go-to resource for women and BIPOC entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their business. Here are 5 things you need to know about the WCEC, an organization dedicated to helping small business owners turn their passion into profit.
1. The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship is a nonprofit organization that is a designated Women's Business Center and Small Business Administration Resource Partner. As part of a national network of WBCs and funded in part by the SBA, the WCEC provides critical resources for women and BIPOC small business owners located in the New Jersey area.
2. The WCEC Women's Business Center is a go-to resource for women and BIPOC-owned small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The WCEC offers educational resources, career training, business counseling, technical assistance and access to Covid relief and recovery funding for women entrepreneurs looking to start a new business or scale up.
3. As a SBA Community Navigator, the WCEC acts as a spoke, "boots on the ground" organization with deep roots to the community it serves. The WCEC focuses on developing quality programs for small business owners representing underserved communities. The SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program is an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce the barriers many socially and economically disadvantaged women and BIPOC small business owners impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic often face in accessing critical support.
4. The WCEC recently launched its E-Commerce Expansion Program to help women entrepreneurs impacted by the Covid crisis transition to e-commerce business models and increase their online presence. The E-Commerce Expansion Program uses the Main Street Online tool , developed by Main Street America in partnership with GoDaddy. The e-commerce tool is a no-cost interactive assessment that provides recommendations for small businesses to develop effective e-commerce strategies. The program aims to help women and BIPOC small business owners increase their brand recognition and boost sales. Participants receive one-on-one business counseling and access to a slate of webinars led by top subject matter experts, including How to Create a Wordpress Website, How to Accept Payments Online, How to Open an Amazon Store, How to Win at Social Media and Building a Smart Digital Marketing Strategy.
5. The WCEC is the winner of the 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Most Valuable Nonprofit Response in the Covid-19 Response category.
Christine Carlson Founder, Maybelle and WCEC client believes the WCEC has been an invaluable resource. "The WCEC has been a great resource for me. I have participated in several webinars covering topics including Social Media, Loans, Marketing and Excel. The PR podcast was super informative. The business coaching offered by the WCEC has been a game-changer. The one-on-one sessions really helped me organize my thoughts, led me to understand what my next steps should be and helped me with business planning."
The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a Small Business Administration Resource Partner, Community Navigator and Women's Business Center, the WCEC's mission is to help small businesses succeed. The WCEC Women's Business Center works with women and minority-owned businesses from the start up stage to existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, career training, technical assistance and COVID-19 relief loan and grant assistance. The WCEC is a recipient of the SBA Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration grant and a Silver Stevie Award Winner.
