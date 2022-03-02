NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being tapped by an influential consortium of prominent organizations and agencies, security professional Aric Mutchnick discussed often-overlooked elements of crisis management training on a webinar earlier this month on security at faith-based institutions. The 2-hour webinar, which addressed the increasingly violent attacks against houses of worship exemplified by the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue incident, was hosted by the Miller Center for Community Protection & Resilience and Center on Policing at Rutgers University. It attracted viewers from more than 550 institutions.
Mutchnick offered best practices in crisis management preparation and exercises, describing experiences running drills for churches, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship and faith-based institutions. Mutchnick's approach entails running through scenarios relevant to a specific facility or organization, using front-line volunteers and employees, such as ushers and clergy, as experts to generate staff and congregation buy-in and ultimately create a more streamlined and effective process for responding to crises. Most importantly, his exercises work without confrontation, fear, simulated weapons, or disruption of business operations.
"I'm truly honored to have participated with such esteemed subject matter experts to address this troubling trend," Mutchnick said. "My role is to augment their wisdom with an approach that can be applied immediately anywhere and provide recommendations that faith-based organizations can use to vastly improve security processes, policies, and procedures at minimal cost," he added.
Among Mutchnick's key points:
- It's essential to designate someone who is accountable for security and drives its operations
- Religious institutions must understand and practice the process of implementing policies and procedures
- The specific culture of each organization is critical to how clergy, staff, and worshippers implement security
Besides Rutgers, sponsors included Crime Stoppers USA, the Network Contagion Research Institute, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, and the National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues.
Media Contact
Aric Mutchnick, Experior Group Inc. and the Red Ball Drills®, 1 804-400-5318, info@redballdrills.com
SOURCE Red Ball Drills