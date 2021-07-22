HOBOKEN, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, presents seven best practices to protect a mobile device from hackers in a new article. The informative article first describes how hackers gain access to smartphones.
The author then explains the primary steps to protect a device and recommends others, including safe browsing, authentication, and turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use. He continues by explaining additional mobile security measures, phone tracking and locking, and using a SIM card passcode.
"Professional hackers can access your finances, your precise location, your contacts, sensitive business and health documents, and much more," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Take the necessary steps to protect your phone from hackers."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "7 Best Practices to Protect Your Phone from Hackers."
1. Check Those Apps
"According to experts, 70 percent of fraud on mobile devices begins with malicious apps. To secure your device from these threats, begin by choosing your apps carefully. Download only from reputable sources, such as the App Store. And before you install an app, research the publisher and check user reviews. Be sure to turn on auto updates to get security patches."
2. Browse Safely
"Public Wi-Fi provides an ideal atmosphere for snooping on unencrypted data. VPNs offer a safe way to browse the internet away from the office or home. The VPN runs in the background while you browse, encrypting your data and hiding your activity from any lurkers."
3. Smarten Up Authentication
"All too often, smartphone users neglect to fully implement the most common security features included with their devices. Always set a passcode for phone access. When available, also use biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning."
4. Turn Off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth When Not Using
"Hackers can connect to your phone with relative ease using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Consequently, you should always turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use. Similarly, if you must use a hotspot in public, check your settings to ensure you have tightened security."
More Smartphone Security Best Practices >>
Secure Both Personal Identity and Business Data
Using mobile security best practices, individuals and businesses can safeguard sensitive data from attack. The cybersecurity team at Messaging Architects stands ready to assist organizations in implementing a comprehensive security strategy. For instance, they implement DNS security, set up MDM and tighten up security policies.
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
