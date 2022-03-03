HOBOKEN, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, outlines seven common email mistakes that can damage a professional reputation in a new article. The informative article first discusses the problem of using email when another method works better.
The author then reviews other common errors, including hitting Reply All without thinking, mis-using CC and BCC, and writing a novel instead of an email. He concludes by discussing bad writing, including sensitive or inappropriate information, and neglecting email security.
"A scathing email sent to the wrong person or sensitive information leaking outside the company can damage your reputation and maybe even your career," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "7 Common Email Mistakes That Kill Your Professionalism… And How to Avoid Them."
Using Email When Another Method Works Better
"Email works great for non-urgent communication, for communicating with groups of people and for maintaining a documentation trail. For instance, email may be just the ticket for communicating follow-up details to team members after a meeting."
Mis-using CC and BCC
"Likewise, be careful how you use the To, CC and BCC fields. Recipients listed in the To field generally need to take action on the email. Include someone as a CC when they simply need to be kept in the loop. In fact, you may be including people in the email who do not need to be included at all. Think carefully about who needs to be involved in the discussion."
Including Sensitive or Inappropriate Information
"Some information has no place in business email. Ever. Never send suggestive content through business email, no matter who you send it to. Likewise, never send passwords, financial data, or other sensitive information through email without encrypting the email."
Neglecting Email Security
"Finally, know how to email safely and follow cybersecurity best practices for email. For instance, use a strong password for your email and consider enabling multi-factor authentication. Never use email on public Wi-Fi or log into your business email on a public computer. And learn how to recognize the signs of a phishing email."
Avoid Email Mistakes
Everyone makes email mistakes from time to time. But a regular refresher course in email security can minimize the human factor. The email consultants at Messaging Architects help business leaders implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that includes effective security awareness training for employees.
