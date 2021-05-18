EWING, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capita and Critical Response Group, in partnership with RapidSOS, announced today an agreement to provide first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access 911eye live video streaming services within RapidSOS Portal, a solution for Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) that provides critical data to 911 telecommunicators and first responders.
Today, 911 telecommunicators in the U.S. and around the world are forced to rely on the limited information a phone call can provide and the result is often delays in dispatching and an under-informed deployment of resources. Developed with some of the busiest public safety agencies in the United Kingdom, the 911eye service is now being used by agencies across the U.S. and Canada to provide greater situational awareness to ECCs. By enabling the sharing of live video, two-way texting, and location information between 911 callers and ECCs, 911eye promotes faster, better decision-making, and ensures public and officer safety.
With no app download required, a simple text link is used to securely stream video from the camera on the caller's smartphone directly to the ECC via RapidSOS Portal, while delivering the caller's accurate location. Once the streaming is initiated, the footage can be simultaneously shared, live, with multiple supervisors, responding officers and partner agencies. 911eye also has an inbuilt chat feature and multilingual translation capabilities. The joint solution also provides the option to capture and download audio and still images alongside the live video which makes it a powerful tool in assisting emergency response and any subsequent analysis of an event.
"We are excited for the potential of the RapidSOS and 911eye joint solution," said Tina Buneta, Director of Public Safety Communications for the City of Aurora, CO. "The ability to view the development of an incident in real-time not only empowers our telecommunicators with unprecedented intelligent data, but can also better protect both callers and field responders. We see this partnership as a critical step in advancing emergency response."
"Together with 911eye, we are united in our commitment to bring life-saving technology and innovation to public safety," said RapidSOS CEO and founder Michael Martin. "Working to transform emergency response requires a partnership approach, and we continuously look for industry leaders such as 911eye to integrate with RapidSOS Portal."
"Partnering with RapidSOS allows us to easily provide Emergency Communication Centers across the country with cutting edge emergency streaming and texting capabilities," said Phil Coyne, President of Critical Response Group. "Our companies share the goal of enhancing the situational awareness of emergency responders. Together we combine powerful platforms to allow millions of Americans to instantaneously share real-time images from the scene of an emergency. The result will be saved lives and better outcomes."
The RapidSOS and 911eye solution will become available to Emergency Communication Centers with access to RapidSOS Portal in July 2021. To learn more about how your ECC can leverage this solution to include a 30 day trial of 911eye, visit: http://www.rapidsos.com/911eye.
About 911eye
Originally designed in partnership with West Midlands Fire Service in the United Kingdom, the 911eye service has been developed by Capita, a leading provider of mission-critical solutions for Emergency Services, Critical Responders and National Infrastructure providers, and supported across the U.S. by Critical Response Group.
To learn more, visit https://911eye.com
About Critical Response Group
Critical Response Group, Inc.'s team is a mix of decorated and combat-tested United States Special Operations (USSOF) officers and senior public safety executives who are committed to providing non-theoretical perspectives and emergency response solutions that increase situational awareness. Critical Response Group interacts daily with public safety professionals across the country to support their ability to effectively respond to an emergency.
To learn more, visit http://www.crgplans.com or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI
About RapidSOS
In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit http://www.rapidsos.com
