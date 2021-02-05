FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABS Dentistry now provides COVID-19 Antibody Tests.

Schedule an appointment today.

The patients of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry, already know that they can trust Dr. Jin and his staff to lead the industry in innovation and technology.

Now, in the midst of the pandemic, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry is providing all patients with COVID-19 Antibody Testing before their dental appointment.

COVID-19 Antibody Tests will be given to every patient before their appointment. Simply arrive 15 minutes early, and follow the directions below.

"We know the best way to stop the spread of the pandemic in our community is to prevent the virus from entering our doors." - Dr. David Jin, DDS

To keep patients and staff members safe, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry is now providing COVID-19 Antibody Tests to every patient. This FREE* Testing will be available to patients and their family members only.

Watch Our Youtube Video.

Here's how it works: once the patient arrives, they call A Beautiful Smile Dentistry office at 201-224-4400. They will be asked to enter via the WHITE door on the baseball field side for the COVID-19 Antibody Test. Within 15 minutes the test results will be ready, and if negative, the patient will then enter through our main entrance for their scheduled appointment.

A Beautiful Smile Dentistry knows that the pandemic has placed an extra burden on everyone in the community. By providing patients with Antibody testing, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry hopes to encourage patients to continue their dental health and to give patients peace of mind!

*This service is required of all patients and is provided at NO COST to the patient—thanks to the federal CARES Act!—

WATCH DR. JIN ON TV: "Dr. Oz's First Dental Visit During the Pandemic"

https://www.abeautifulsmiledentistry.com/Dr-oz.html

Don't delay vital dental care and prevention, call us today!

Book an appointment

Or call us at 201-224-4400

Media Contact

Dr. David Jin, DDS, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry, 201-224-4400, info@absdentistry.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE A Beautiful Smile Dentistry

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.