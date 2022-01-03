MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Angie Elaine V. Coote shares her life story in My Spiritual Heritage is my Life: Fate to Faith Memoir, Part 1($17.49, paperback, 9781662826344; $8.99, e-book, 9781662826351).
"This is a memoir of miscellaneous events and experiences of my life's journey; the bitter, sweet, and indifferent. The practicality of my own life's decisions could have transitioned differently without a spiritual relationship with God," said Coote.
Angie Elaine V. Coote is a home health aide and caregiver with an Associate's in Theology in addition to her Certified Nursing Assistant and Patient Care Technician training. She uses the experiences of her upbringing in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica as a catalyst to her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Coote is committed to continuing her education in both health care and counseling to compliment her ministerial calling.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. My Spiritual Heritage is my Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
