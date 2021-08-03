A New Member of the Subaru Wilderness Family is on the Way

 By Subaru of America, Inc.

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America recently unveiled the 2022 Outback Wilderness. As it turns out, it isn't the only one of its kind. Now there's another Wilderness model coming, extensively upgraded and retuned for rugged adventure.

Stay tuned to https://www.subaru.com/built-for-adventure for updates.

