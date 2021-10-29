WYCKOFF, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerate Sports Ventures is pleased to announce the official release of its Name, Image and Likeness online course, NIL101, You Are Your Own Brand. Each lesson features an expert conversation led by Doug Fillis, Founder of Accelerate and decade-long adjunct professor at New York University's Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport. Fillis is joined by professional athletes, social influencers and executives in a podcast format, which consist of exclusive, anecdotal breakdowns of the foundation of building your NIL tailored for athletes, universities, high schools, parents and coaches. Accelerate is coming off of two major partnership announcements furthering the company's portfolio of educational institutions investing in NIL education - Boston College and top New York private schools Archbishop Stepinac High School and Iona Prep.
Featured in NIL101 are industry experts who have built, created, leveraged and monetized their own brand. ESPN Analyst and entrepreneur Amanda Scarborough, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard Executive Director of The Alliance FastPitch Jami Lobpries,dancer/creator/ Aubrey Fisher, actress/influencer Anisha Tee Gibbs, and CEO of Lifeline Financial and Partner with Accelerate Sports Ventures Humble Lukanga.
Additionally, by purchasing NIL101+ subscribers will become a part of a community that will meet monthly during a live webinar. Accelerate will also manage a Discord server where NIL101+ subscribers can interact, share their NIL experiences, and collaborate with Accelerate's NIL experts.
"Name, Image and Likeness is finally here and it requires college and high school athletes to understand the basics of building their brand so they can successfully monetize their NIL. We created NIL101 to not only deliver engaging and dynamic content from real world experts, but also create a community with NIL101+ so athletes are connected and supported on their NIL journey, " said Fillis.
"NIL101 allows our audience to learn from our team of brand building experts who provide individualized roadmaps for understanding the ever-evolving ecosystem of new marketing partnerships for eligible athletes. Acquiring the tools to navigate the potential opportunities can help athletes monetize their brands and align themselves with partners that share similar values," continued Fillis.
With segment themes detailing brand creation, social media, networking, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, the NIL101 audience is certain to gain fundamental NIL knowledge. Through Accelerate's curriculum and content, customers will learn how to strategically and intentionally protect their brand and reputation. In order to showcase NIL101's value, Accelerate has signed several college athletes to help promote the product. "we love the idea of college athletes promoting an NIL education product and benefitting to help us get the word out." said fillis. Athletes include Belmont volleyball player Elizabeth Godfrey, Oklahoma basketball player Skylar Vann, TBD Texas State football player Kevin Howard, Iowa basketball player Pat McCaffery, and University of Michigan football player Brad Hawkins Jr.
"Athletes are going to have a lot of opportunities, whether it's speaking engagements, endorsement deals, appearances, or even starting a business," said world renowned business manager and Accelerate Sports Ventures partner Humble Lukanga. "By mastering NIL, they have the opportunity to embark on that journey now and get paid without losing eligibility."
Starting at $39, the NIL101 package consists of six episodes and a monthly email and discounts on brand merchandise. The NIL101+ package adds a monthly NIL webinar with plans of creating a full community where athletes can interact and assist with experts and each other. NIL101 can be purchased by clicking HERE.
# # #
About Accelerate Sports Ventures
Accelerate Sports Ventures provides comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) education and support. Accelerate delivers innovative and dynamic NIL guidance from world-class experts to a variety of stakeholders including college, high school athletes, individual athletes, coaches, corporate clients, schools, agencies, and event attendees. Accelerate is unmatched in its dedication to making NIL education more accessible and understandable for anyone seeking to profit from their own brand. For more information, go to http://www.AccelerateSportsVentures.com or email info@acceleratesportsventures.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Goldberg, Coast 2 Coast Public Relations, +1 4402256696, lisa@coast2coastpr.com
SOURCE Accelerate Sports Ventures