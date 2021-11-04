SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deepit Anand, Founder and Fund Manager of Sapphire Group of Funds, is amortizing his experience running a successful Dental Support Organization (DSO) by adding deep financial experience to Nexus Dental Systems, the newly formed conglomerate providing a turn-key solution for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.
"After being a part of the dental industry for over a decade, we decided that now was the right time to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for all aspects of Dental Sleep Medicine," says Anand. "We ended up creating a Nexus of several successful companies to cater to the current industry needs."
Motivated by long-term growth, the innovative visionaries of Nexus Dental Systems bring an all-encompassing solution for OSA to the marketplace, providing dentists with the first-of-its-kind comprehensive tools needed to run a successful dental sleep practice.
The muscle behind Anand's backing includes fellow founders, Brett Brocki, creator of proprietary software for OSA medical billing, and Patrick Kircher, orthodontic, TMJ, and pediatric and adult airway expert.
"The ability to coalesce the most synergistic and powerful relationships in the dental sleep medicine business within one organization is by far the most unique opportunity to combat the debilitating problem of OSA," says Brocki. "Deepit's prowess and financial depth allow Nexus Dental Systems to immediately stand supreme in the arena".
Nexus also brings Frank Mahony to the plate as Senior Technology Advisor. From start-ups to merger acquisitions and turn-arounds, Mahony has successfully managed technology-based organizations including those in healthcare, ecommerce, point-of-sale, warehouse, logistics, manufacturing, and accounting.
A collaborative approach from the sleep healthcare community as it relates to OSA is a long-needed step to evolve toward the resolution of issues the disorder brings. Select members of the founder's impressive team include Dr. Lee Surkin, MD, FACC, FCCP, FASNC, FAASM, Board Certified in Cardiology Nuclear Cardiology and Sleep Medicine, and Founder of the American Academy of Cardiovascular Sleep Medicine; Lisa Moler, Chief Marketing Officer, brings 30 years of marketing acumen, having founded Medmark LLC and Dental Sleep Practice Magazine, amongst other niche dental properties; John Peterson DDS, who holds unique National Medical payor contracts, advantageous to providers working within the Sleep Apnea space, and Mel Blount, former Pittsburgh Steeler cornerback, a five-time Pro-Bowler and four-time Super Bowl Champion as National Health & Wellness Spokesperson.
About Nexus Dental Systems: Nexus Dental Systems is the only company in the market with a true end-to-end solution. Our conglomerate has the B2B expertise that fulfills the needs of a dental practice to: Identify, Screen, Treat and Monitor Sleep Treatment Compliance for Oral Appliance Therapy. Our mission is to raise public awareness of sleep apnea, train dentists to implement dental sleep medicine, create sleep apnea programs for the industry, and connect patients with providers by creating sustainable and resilient systems for providers and the public.
About Deepit Anand: Founder, Investor, and Fund Manager of Sapphire Group of Funds, over $100M+ AUM Deepit brings wealth of experience running a successful Dental Support Organization (DSO) covering the full spectrum of proficiencies including insurance claims, dental supplies, labs, payroll, bookkeeping, 401k setups, digital marketing, website, SEO, PPC etc. This DSO model is built on a consolidation philosophy within the healthcare space. By strategic selection of dental offices at the right EBITDA, and creating a hub spoke model of 4-5 offices within a 20 miles radius and repeating this in several states, the core of the model is constructed. After that, focus is turned to improving operational efficiencies, thereby increasing revenue and net profitability at each location making the DSO attractive to PE firms within his existing network and space.
