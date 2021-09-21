MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuity, a pioneer in physician-led inpatient medical record review services, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. The company is celebrating five years in business in conjunction with revealing its new brand identity. These major milestones come at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and expanding its market reach.
"Since our inception in 2016, Accuity has served some of the nation's largest and most prestigious health systems. We are simultaneously expanding to new health systems nationally while making an important investment in innovation to offer the most efficient and value-based solution in the market," said Todd Van Meter, chief executive officer of Accuity.
During the last 24 months, Accuity grew its client base by 86% with an average annual return on investment to clients of more than 300%. Since 2016, more than 1.8 million medical records have been reviewed by Accuity's team of more than 300 U.S. based employees, which includes physicians, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle specialists.
Accuity is making significant investments in its platform through an innovative product roadmap focused on expanding its technology and business model to provide a more automated and efficient clinical documentation solution for health systems.
Visit Accuity's new website at http://www.accuityhealthcare.com for more information.
About Accuity
Accuity's tech-enabled physician-led platform provides hospitals with accurate, higher quality clinical documentation and compliant coding so they can thrive in today's complex value-driven environment. Accuity's triad inpatient clinical documentation review strategy incorporates physicians, CDI specialists, and coders combined with data-driven proprietary analytics and workflow to identify clinical documentation improvement opportunities. Accuity's clients realize optimized reimbursement, better CDI educated and engaged physicians, and improved quality. Hospitals can get started with Accuity at no risk for 90 days.
