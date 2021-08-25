OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Country fairs. Luaus. Dinner Al Fresco. Movie nights. Poker. Canasta. Mahjong. This is just a small sampling of the many events hosted throughout the year at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township! And with only 11 new homes remaining at the popular 55+ condominium community, it's time to make your move.
With nearly 30 closings last month, it's no wonder why Nobility Crest is the premier place to live for active adults in Monmouth County. "Nobility Crest offers so much for its residents to enjoy," said Jim Hicks, Community Manager at Nobility Crest. "It is my priority to create a place where residents can come, have fun and develop meaningful relationships."
With a packed activities calendar, it's easy for Nobility Crest residents to find something they love to do. "Upwards of 100 residents come to each of our events," Hicks added. "We always aim for about 50 to 60 percent community involvement and the feedback we receive after each activity is always very positive."
Residents especially love theme nights on the first Friday of every month and Dinner Al Fresco, which features steak and vegetarian options poolside. On August 14, Nobility Crest hosted a luau for residents. "There was a Hawaiian themed dinner by the pool that featured a pig roast, as well as Hawaiian dancing," said Hicks. "Residents had a fantastic time."
On August 19, Nobility Crest hosted special guest Anthony Florio, author of "Yankee Batboy". Florio revealed a few of the fantastic experiences he had as a batboy for the New York Yankees from 1962-1964.
Looking to the future, September's First Friday theme will be a Salute to Country Music, and October will highlight a chili cookoff and an Oktoberfest celebration. When the holidays roll in, Nobility Crest will host its annual tree and menorah lighting, as well as special activities for the New Year.
All events showcase Nobility Crest's low-maintenance lifestyle with exciting onsite amenities that can be enjoyed year-round. The community offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents are spending the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more. A new dog park is also onsite.
For those interested in taking advantage of Nobility Crest's spectacular onsite amenities, as well as its lively event calendar, now is the time to lock-in your price for the community's last building with move-ins expected this winter. This building features one- and two-bedroom home designs with 1,017 to over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space, priced from $387,990. All homes highlight open living spaces, spacious master suites, and appealing, designer-selected finishes. In addition, each home comes with an assigned parking spot and storage space in a secure, well-lit enclosed garage that enjoys elevator access to and from each floor.
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. The Sales Center is now open, call 732-361-4982 to schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. All in-person appointments will follow all state-mandated guidelines to guarantee the safety of staff and future residents.
