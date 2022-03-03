SOMERSET, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of World Hearing Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) champions the message "To hear for life, listen with care." This focuses on the importance of safe listening as a means of maintaining good hearing over the course of life. Audika Group's HearingLife, the leader in delivering personalized hearing care, unveiled data from a recent survey the company commissioned with YouGov that further reiterates the importance of hearing care.
The survey shows that for people with hearing loss, hearing aid wearers are three times more likely to be happier than those without hearing aids and one in five people see a life-changing difference.* In addition to life-changing effects, the study found that mental health levels dramatically improve for those who refuse to live with untreated hearing loss.*
As pioneers in the personalized hearing care space, HearingLife understands how critically important early detection and treatment can be and is urging everyone to prioritize hearing health as they would any other routine checkup. The survey of over 24,000 people in 14 countries found that while one in three people will plan an eye test in 2022, just one in 10 people intend on scheduling a hearing test.*
"We must take our hearing care more seriously. At HearingLife, we want people to know that there are free and accessible ways to stay more in control of hearing health," says Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist with HearingLife. "Taking a free hearing test and wearing hearing aids can help someone with hearing loss listen better, feel more connected and improve quality of life. Our five-minute online hearing test can provide an immediate insight into how well you hear and help you get started."
In celebration of World Hearing Day, HearingLife is encouraging all to take a free online hearing test at https://www.hearinglife.com/online-hearing-test for immediate insight into your hearing status. In addition to the online test and regular hearing assessments, there are plenty of proactive steps one can take to help reduce the risk of hearing loss.
"We need to be kinder to our ears to reduce the risk of hearing loss," says Dr. Soiles. "Turn your headphones down, wear ear protection in noisy environments and get tested from an earlier age. For those with hearing loss, HearingLife's experts can help you gain back what you may have lost."
With over 640 locations across the United States and more than 3,000 affiliated locations worldwide, HearingLife is accepting new patients and offering complimentary hearing assessments to all. When you get a hearing assessment, you are helping others. With every hearing assessment completed, HearingLife contributes $5 toward their support of the Campaign for Better Hearing, up to $100,000 annually, which provides free hearing aids to those in need. To learn more about HearingLife's vision and schedule a free hearing assessment near you today, visit http://www.hearinglife.com.
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 640 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.
*About YouGov
The survey was conducted by the YouGov analysis institute. A total of 24,041 people aged 18+ across 14 countries were interviewed using CAWI methodology during the period of 2 – 28 December 2021.YouGov is an international research and data analytics group. Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organizations can better serve the communities that sustain them. Our 17 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behavior on a daily basis. We combine this continuous stream of data with our research expertise to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations. With operations in the UK, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks.
