ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activu has announced a partnership with EnXchange (ENX) to offer virtual control room capabilities and real-time grid analytics for electric utility co-ops and corporations. Through the combination of Activu's vis/ability Cloud Platform and ENX's innovative energy platform that manages distributed energy resources and enables smart microgrid solutions, organizations will gain enhanced insight and operational efficiencies to increase their overall energy optimization.
A Secure, Virtual Command Center for both Desktop and Remote Options
Utilities serving more than 260 million customers in the U.S. use Activu's control room observability platform to manage the energy grid. Activu's vis/ability software groups SCADA and other information content into any combination of integrated dashboards, available anywhere, in real-time. Vis/ability is the only NERC/CIP solution also accredited by the U.S. government. The latest enhancements to vis/ability empower organizations to more efficiently and securely manage information and to identify and resolve incidents faster with less disruption to operations, making real-time situational awareness information more accessible.
Real-time Analytics to Optimize Dynamic Supply and Demand
EnXchange connects to an organization's Customer Information System (CIS), Financial Information System (FIS) and IoT sensor data to provide analytics to better monitor the grid load. While acting as both a Distribution Energy Resource Manager (DERM) and Distribution Market Operator (DMO), ENX provides a state-of-the-art Microgrid as a Service model; a single-view Energy Platform and Insight Center to centralize actionable data; and advanced analytics to connect the full spectrum of assets on both sides of the meter.
With EnXchange's offerings, co-ops gain advantage through dynamic intelligence often reserved for only the largest utilities, and forward-thinking corporations gain the tools and insight necessary to activate revenue streams through their co-generation capabilities, via sustainable and other methods.
"Activu and EnXchange are partnering to provide cooperative electric utilities with a comprehensive grid monitoring and analytics solution that is incredibly easy to implement," said John Alfieri, Activu's COO. "Using the combination of our vis/ability 6.1 platform and EnXchange's IoT sensor gathering and data insights tools, organizations of all sizes now have access to powerful information visualization and decision-making to better manage their valuable energy resources."
"Vis/ability is a perfect medium for our customers to access the powerful analytics and insights of EnXchange," added David Swank, CEO of EnXchange. "Activu has been meshing visual intelligence with seamless collaboration for more than 30 years, and in our exhaustive search, we found there is no more capable platform than vis/ability to deliver EnXchange's industry-first, real-time insights to markets where this kind of tech has traditionally been out of reach."
Activu vis/ability with EnXchange is available now. Contact sales@activu.com or sales@enxchange.com, or visit activu.com/visability or enxchange.io to learn more.
About Activu
Activu makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Our customers see, share, and respond to events in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management. Activu software, systems and services benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the globe. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop command center visualization technology, more than 1,000 security operations centers depend on Activu. Learn more at activu.com.
About EnXchange
Founded in 2019, EnXchange produces Internet of Things (IoT) sensor technology that collects and analyzes building management system data to produce actionable insights across energy, air quality and occupancy metrics. EnXchange is an industry disruptor and network orchestrator that is shining a light on the utility industry and placing the power back in energy consumers' hands through increased education and transparency. Learn more at enxchange.io.
Media Contact
Adam Saynuk, Activu, 973-343-4921, press@activu.com
Jessica Toms, EnXchange, 480-577-3859, press@enxchange.io
SOURCE Activu