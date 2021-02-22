ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Activu announces the launch of the first cloud-enabled version of vis/ability, its flagship platform for Event-Driven Visual Intelligence. This upgrade to the vis/ability platform extends realtime control room capabilities more seamlessly to remote workforces and organizations with multiple locations or facilities.
The new cloud service from Activu makes the networked, single-pane-of-glass experience in command centers available anywhere through vis/ability Cloud, via unlimited, always-accessible, virtual containers called Spaces. Vis/ability Cloud users interact seamlessly with any of their organization's library of shared monitoring applications, process flows or workbooks, screen shares, internal or external web pages, live maps, realtime videos, and broadcast television.
In addition to collaborative, remote situational awareness for Information Technology and Cyber Security professionals, vis/ability can integrate with existing monitoring platforms. Vis/ability automatically responds to monitoring alerts, assembling all incident-relevant content from across the organization's network, then displaying it where needed: on video walls, desktops, and mobile devices.
"The latest innovations in vis/ability Cloud empower the platform to automatically respond to incident alerts by orchestrating the related information and delivering what's important, wherever needed, significantly improving incident response." said Paul Noble, CEO of Activu. "Only recently have all the necessary pieces of technology enabled us to introduce Event-Driven Visual Intelligence as a new category of services for I.T. Monitoring, and Cyber Security professionals in business and government. Anyone tasked to recognize and respond instantly to critical incidents will find value in the untethered flexibility of their virtual command center in vis/ability Cloud."
In addition to on-premise arrangements, Activu has added subscription plans for vis/ability Cloud, which includes 24/7 support and setup included in the monthly service pricing. Learn more about the vis/ability platform at https://activu.com/visability and vis/ability Cloud at https://activu.com/cloud. Vis/ability Cloud is available today from Activu.
