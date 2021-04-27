MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRAINWeek, a new 3-day live virtual conference developed by the PAINWeek organization, is a practical, expansive educational platform targeted to specialists and frontline practitioners managing neuropsychiatric disorders. Convening May 7-9, it will offer 18+ CE/CME credits, and is organized around the most frequently seen neuro/psych conditions.
Saturday's Keynote Address will be presented by Adam Gazzaley, MD, PhD. Dr. Gazzaley is the David Dolby Distinguished Professor of Neurology, Physiology and Psychiatry at the UCSF, and the Founder & Executive Director of Neuroscape at UCSF. Dr. Gazzaley is co-founder and Chief Science Advisor of Akili Interactive, Sensync and JAZZ Venture Partners. He has filed multiple patents, authored over 150 scientific articles, and delivered over 675 invited presentations around the world.
Dr. Gazzaley commented, "My talk, A New Era of Experiential Medicine, will cover both digital therapeutics and psychedelics and make the connection between them via the role of experience as medicine for the mind." His research and perspectives have been profiled in The New York Times, New York Times Magazine, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, TIME, Discover, Wired, PBS, NPR, CNN and NBC Nightly News. He wrote and hosted the nationally televised PBS special "The Distracted Mind with Dr. Adam Gazzaley," and co-authored the 2016 MIT Press book "The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World."
On Friday, faculty member Jacob Sosnoff, PhD, will present Utilizing Virtual Reality for Motor Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis. He commented, "BRAINWeek offers state of the art insight into current treatment approaches for a wide range of neurological populations. My course examines the evidence in support of virtual reality in rehabilitation of individuals with multiple sclerosis." Other courses relating to multiple sclerosis will be featured on Friday, including Differential Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor, and Multiple Sclerosis; and Managing Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis: The Collaborative Care Team. The day will also feature Optimal Management of Movement Disorders: The Collaborative Care Team; Neuromodulation for Movement Disorders; and When Night Falls: Restless Legs Syndrome.
