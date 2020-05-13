ROSELAND, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, recognized five companies for their success in leading innovative workplace transformation initiatives that foster a culture of engagement. These five companies, World Wide Technology, Mercy Housing, Party City, Honeywell, and Penske Automotive Group, will be featured during Episodes One and Two of the ADP Meeting of the Minds Online Series, a four-episode series culminating in a robust virtual conference in the fall.
The awards are given to a select group of large employers that demonstrate excellence in HCM and champion workplace innovation. Narrowed down to five companies reflecting employee culture and engagement, workplace innovation, diversity and leadership, these companies are recognized for their use of HCM technology to deliver strong results and drive positive change. For the past 27 years, ADP Meeting of the Minds has offered attendees educational sessions, networking opportunities, an inside look at the latest ADP HCM technologies, and recognition of best-in-class initiatives. Adapting to this time of change, this year's virtual format provides attendees with techniques and strategies to empower their workforce and help them thrive.
"As the way we work continues to take on new shapes and directions, it is essential that meaningful connection continues. I am honored to recognize and celebrate our award winners whose achievements offer inspiration to all of us and show us what it takes to drive true change in the workplace," said Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services at ADP. "Our 2020 winners exemplify the transformative power of HR by leveraging innovative HCM solutions to enhance productivity, build engagement, and deliver to the bottom line. We are proud to collaborate with them to build a better world of work where every business and employee can power their possible."
ADP selected the winners with input from independent industry experts, who provided an objective analysis of best practices and HCM technologies. Tune in for Episode One to get a deeper dive into how the following 2020 honorees achieved success:
Culture at Work Award Winner: World Wide Technology
This award honors an organization that deploys programs that drive sustained employee engagement through a dynamic, best-in-class workplace culture. World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solution provider, partnered with ADP to simplify its HR processes to allow for future growth. Through the implementation of MyADP and the ADP Mobile Solutions App, they provided employees with more control and flexibility and leveraged employee feedback to optimize their experience. In 2019, all benefits enrollment was done through self-service, enabling employees to easily access their elections when needed. These tools help World Wide Technology foster a culture of engagement that drives continuous innovation.
Humanity at Work Award Winner: Mercy Housing
This award distinguishes an organization that has developed a workplace environment where diversity and inclusion are embraced and recognized. Mercy Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing organization that serves over 43,000 residents. Its dedication to facilitating an inclusive culture helps the nonprofit serve society with respect and dignity. Formalizing its commitment to diversity, Mercy Housing created a Diversity Council in each of the organization's regional offices, helping to ensure its workforce reflects the diversity of its resident population. Mercy Housing relies on ADP's recruiting tool to examine its workforce data and hire and engage a diverse workforce of 1,600 employees spanning across 20 states.
Tune in for Episode Two in June 2020 to hear how the following 2020 honorees led their workplace transformations:
Innovation at Work Award Winner: Party City
This award recognizes an organization that has demonstrated a commitment to driving workplace innovation. To foster engagement among its expansive employee population, Party City, the leading party goods retailer operating in over 900 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America, integrated all of its employee tools through MyADP into a tailored digital hub aligned with its employer brand. Through the process, Party City automated manual processes including time-off and scheduling and implemented voluntary benefits to help attract and retain talent. Additionally, with the help of ADP DataCloud, Party City is beginning to put actionable insights into the hands of managers to inform real-time decision making.
GlobalSolutions at Work Award Winner: Honeywell
This award celebrates a global organization that has successfully demonstrated human capital management leadership by leveraging technology and processes around the world. Honeywell, a multinational technology company located in 70+ countries with a workforce of 113,000, constantly looks to leverage technology to increase productivity and improve the employee experience. With Shared Services Centers of Excellence in five regions to support its global workforce, Honeywell leverages ADP's global payroll solutions and expertise to help meet its regional regulatory compliance obligations and continuously enhance the HR experience through mobile technology and predictive analytics.
People at Work Award Winner: Penske Automotive Group
This award showcases an organization that encourages its people to thrive in the face of HCM transformation, resulting in improved efficiencies and/or saved resources. Penske Automotive Group, an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships, set the goal to transition its core HR activities from paper to digital. ADP Recruitment Management and MyADP were key to this process, helping to save approximately 2.5 million pages of paper each year and six figures in expenses. Penske engaged ADP to plan its employee communication campaign and coordinated multiple pilot groups to provide feedback that ultimately defined the ideal digital experience and reduced manual work in the hire to retire cycle, providing its workforce with the tools needed to achieve their full potential.
For more information on ADP Meeting of the Minds Online Series and to access each episode, visit here.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright © 2020 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.
ADP-Media