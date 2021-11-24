RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder and CEO Bryan Heller has worked closely with ATAC's in-house development and design team to integrate ATAC intelligence (Ai) into existing features, resulting in substantially upgraded technology. Additionally, ATAC has been actively working to build and support their community of loyal users through creative storytelling marketing campaigns. Several new ATAC "Ambassadors'' are making strides to create a physical and mental collective that is exciting and fresh.
Heller explains that when creating a sense of community, you need individuals who truly believe in the product, and provide a sense of unity amongst die hard members. "We want people to tell and share their stories. That unity amongst customers is the beating heart of our growing company," says Heller. He further goes on to state the truth in one's own diversity and struggle is something that all athletes can relate to. ATAC provides a space where one can find solace in "the grind". This adage comes from one of ATAC's most well rounded Ambassadors, Reece Humphrey, in a collaborative video project they released titled, "Reece Humphrey: Training Philosophy".
Heller's marketing strategy is nothing short of innovation at its finest. With weekly retention rates consistently averaging over 20%, and a monthly rolling average of active users consistently over 1,000, Heller is gaining ground on his march to invade the fitness industry.
ATAC's new features combine top notch aesthetics with an industry disruptive virtual strength coach. The ATAC gamified foundation still holds true as users complete workouts and activities to gain points which determine their place on the leaderboard, and earn xp to level-up and unlock hidden content. However, with the new Strength Program, users can begin to feel the power of Ai. The methodology behind the Ai driven Strength Program is shared by top NCAA programs and senior level pros, and includes specific training for 13 muscle groups and over 100 exercises; the majority of which have new demonstration videos. Each plan is custom tailored based on the user's competitive schedule (in-season or off-season), the number of days they are scheduled to strength train, and their results in baseline and ongoing strength assessments. Athletes can follow the plan exactly or customize muscle groups and exercises each workout. Even when customized, Ai still prescribes reps and weights for each set to guide the user to their strength goals.
Speaking of reaching goals, tracking one's progress could not be easier. The new comparison tool charts strength gains with every workout, compares results to peer results and identifies strength imbalances. User experience is always top priority for Heller, as he states that, "Seeing how balanced your strength is and how you stack up against your peers is crucial for those really tough small gains." ATAC's Ai allows its users the flexibility of choice but provides structure for serious athletic development which is now visually charted.
Heller's main mantra in life is, "If you want to see a change, you need to make a change." This mantra rings true for athletes who dedicate themselves to ATAC. ATAC's platform and social multiverse is just the place that athletes can go to get the superior guidance and support they need to reach their ultimate potential. We are all #Here2LevelUp.
