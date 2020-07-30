PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) introduces Streamline Express, offering an expedited process and special pricing for eligible FHA refinances.
AFR saw the recent steep decline in interest rates as an opportunity to improve the refinance process.
"With rates at historic lows there are over 13 million homeowners that could benefit from a refinance, according to recent industry reports.1 The streamline refinance programs made available by lenders like AFR are a fantastic way to quickly take advantage of these low rates," explains Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operations officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "And now, with our Streamline Express, we can help many of those eligible borrowers move through the refinance process even faster."
Streamline Express, with its simplified requirements and competitive rates, offers borrowers an expedited credit approval process, including underwriting decisions in as little as one (1) business day.
"With our excellent pricing and quick turn times, AFR is excited to help even more eligible borrowers," says Packer.
About American Financial Resources, Inc.
American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.
1 Black Knight Inc. Mortgage Monitor, May 2020 (https://www.blackknightinc.com/black-knights-first-look-at-may-2020-mortgage-data/)