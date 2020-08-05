PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is pleased to announce that President Laura Brandao has been named to the HousingWire Women of Influence list, for the third consecutive year.
"Laura is a powerhouse of positivity who is widely respected at AFR and throughout our industry," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc. "As a dynamic leader, Laura continues to demonstrate why she is deserving of this honor."
"This year's Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award."
Over the last year, Laura Brandao has been integral to the development and launch of several mortgage industry initiatives beyond the business of lending. Laura is Chair of NAMMBA's Visionary program, recruiting corporate partners for Mission 2025, launched to introduce, develop, and connect college talent to the industry. She also serves as the effervescent leader of the Women's Mortgage Network and spearheaded the organization's launch event. And, at the onset of our collective quarantine, Laura launched a "Survive & Thrive" group on Facebook, providing a positive platform to spotlight representatives from all aspects of the mortgage industry — including brokers, lenders, title and appraisal management companies — and give people a place to share motivation and express themselves.
Among her recent accomplishments at AFR, Laura led the launch of a new certification program for lending partners. Once certified in programs like Manufactured Housing or VA Renovation, brokers can be listed as an Official AFR Certified Partner in a searchable database which allows clients, builders, and realtors to easily find a local expert for a specific loan program. Under Laura's leadership, AFR has introduced new specialty programs and features, as well as an impressive range of innovative value-added solutions for clients, from industry-leading technology to professional expertise and convenient education opportunities.
"The winners of our 2020 Women of Influence award are truly outstanding," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Their leadership, initiative and innovation have positioned their companies to thrive even in this very challenging time, and have set a new standard for excellence."
Laura Brandao is recognized on the tenth annual Women of Influence list honoring 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. The Women of Influence are selected by the HousingWire Editorial Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, but contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee's decision. This is Laura's third consecutive year earning a spot on the elite list.
About American Financial Resources, Inc.
American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.