The first in a planned series of books explores the different factions of hybrids, along with their alliances, boundaries and traditions

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a futuristic Earth covered in the ruins of civilization and populated by different factions of animal/human hybrids, along with vampires and werewolves, a war is brewing.

In futuristic sci-fi "Genetic Killing Fields: Chronicles of Alternate Earth, Part 1," by Peter A. Rodriguez, the successful blending of human DNA with animals occurred at around the same time as the startling revelation that vampires do, in fact, exist. It wasn't very long until the results of these experiments evolved and destroyed humanity. With no humans left to war with, the new breeds formed their own packs and herds. They settled down and organized, set up boundaries and traditions and found deities to worship.

"I've been writing this story in my head since I was a small child," said Rodriguez.

After 17 years in law enforcement, and with no formal writing classes, Rodriguez was able to accomplish his goal despite his apprehensions, lack of resources, and fears of acceptance."

Epic battles ensue between the human/animal hybrids, as alleged offenses have compelled them to take up arms against one another.

"The trouble really starts after another entity arises that wants to destroy them all," Rodriguez said, "for no other reason other than pleasure. Can they set their differences aside to repel this unstoppable threat?"

"Genetic Killing Fields: Chronicles of Alternate Earth, Part 1"

By Peter A. Rodriguez

ISBN: 978-1-6632-3336-3 (softcover); 978-1-6632-3337-0 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born in 1973 in Philadelphia, Pa., Peter A. Rodriguez graduated from Cinnaminson High School in 1992 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He served until 2004 and currently works as a law enforcement officer for the State of New Jersey.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

 

SOURCE LAVIDGE

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.