The first in a planned series of books explores the different factions of hybrids, along with their alliances, boundaries and traditions
MERCHANTVILLE, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a futuristic Earth covered in the ruins of civilization and populated by different factions of animal/human hybrids, along with vampires and werewolves, a war is brewing.
In futuristic sci-fi "Genetic Killing Fields: Chronicles of Alternate Earth, Part 1," by Peter A. Rodriguez, the successful blending of human DNA with animals occurred at around the same time as the startling revelation that vampires do, in fact, exist. It wasn't very long until the results of these experiments evolved and destroyed humanity. With no humans left to war with, the new breeds formed their own packs and herds. They settled down and organized, set up boundaries and traditions and found deities to worship.
"I've been writing this story in my head since I was a small child," said Rodriguez.
After 17 years in law enforcement, and with no formal writing classes, Rodriguez was able to accomplish his goal despite his apprehensions, lack of resources, and fears of acceptance."
Epic battles ensue between the human/animal hybrids, as alleged offenses have compelled them to take up arms against one another.
"The trouble really starts after another entity arises that wants to destroy them all," Rodriguez said, "for no other reason other than pleasure. Can they set their differences aside to repel this unstoppable threat?"
"Genetic Killing Fields: Chronicles of Alternate Earth, Part 1"
By Peter A. Rodriguez
ISBN: 978-1-6632-3336-3 (softcover); 978-1-6632-3337-0 (electronic)
Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Born in 1973 in Philadelphia, Pa., Peter A. Rodriguez graduated from Cinnaminson High School in 1992 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He served until 2004 and currently works as a law enforcement officer for the State of New Jersey.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE