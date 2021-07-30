CRANBURY, N.J., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH) is dedicated to the education and exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, bringing you top speakers from each sector of healthcare for the inaugural Summit & Educational Program.
AIIH will hold its inaugural Summit & Educational Program at the New York Athletic Club in New York, NY, October 11-12, 2021. The meeting will take place live, with a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person and will offer special pricing for students who are interested in attending and furthering their career in healthcare.
The educational and keynote sessions of the AIIH Summit will feature panel discussions incorporating faculty from every sector of healthcare. By bringing together representatives of payer, provider, pharmaceutical, legal, government, and other sectors of healthcare, AIIH fosters a critical and collaborative interchange between a variety of stakeholders. Some key opinion leaders that will be speaking at the Summit include:
Blair Childs - Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Premier
Mr Childs is Premier's primary spokesperson and communications strategist on key issues impacting healthcare costs and quality. He serves as liaison to the US Congress, the White House, healthcare policymakers, and other major bodies involved in healthcare policy and regulation.
Mr Childs has been at the center of policy issues in Washington for more than 2 decades, playing a leading role on issues impacting medical devices, pharmaceuticals, insurers, and hospitals. He has been responsible for organizing and leading public policy advocacy programs at the state and national levels on some of the nation's most visible and complex issues over the past 2 decades, including tort, Medicare, and healthcare reform.
David Shulkin, MD - President of Shulkin Solutions; Former Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs
The Honorable Dr David J. Shulkin was the Ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, having been appointed by President Trump. Secretary Shulkin previously served as Under Secretary for Health, having been appointed by President Obama, and confirmed twice unanimously by the US Senate.
As Secretary, Dr Shulkin represented the 21 million American veterans and was responsible for the nation's largest integrated healthcare system with more than 1200 sites of care, serving over 9 million veterans.
Stephen Ubl - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
Mr Ubl leads PhRMA's work in preserving and strengthening a healthcare and economic environment that encourages medical innovation, new drug discovery, and access to lifesaving medicines. Mr Ubl is recognized around the world as a leading healthcare advocate and policy expert who collaborates successfully with diverse stakeholder groups—including patient and physician groups, regulators, public and private payers, and global trade organizations—to help ensure timely patient access to innovative treatments and cures.
Craig Samitt, MD, MBA - Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ITO Advisors; Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
During his tenure at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Dr Samitt drove a transformation of the organization's strategy, operational performance, and culture, aimed at "reinvention" of US healthcare. His work focused on forging groundbreaking value-based partnerships with health systems and independent physician practices, pivoting the health plan's resources and capabilities toward population health, data/analytics and care delivery, and driving an intensive focus on cultural transformation, diversity and inclusion, and racial and health equity.
Join AIIH for the only conference with the goal of producing results.
Interested parties can also sign up for updates on speakers, agenda items, and more, by visiting: bit.ly/AIIHsubscribe.
The Lynx Group is the official management and marketing company of AIIH.
About the Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare
The Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH) is a 501(c)(6) healthcare organization dedicated to the education and exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the integrated healthcare system. AIIH is a national organization dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through collaboration. Improved collaboration in healthcare delivery has been cited as a key predictor for successful innovation and overall healthcare reform. AIIH believes that full participation of all involved in the continuum—providers, payers, suppliers, supporters, etc—will yield actionable improvements for the future. The central value of AIIH is the opportunity to co-create through open discussion and evaluation of innovation to improve the delivery and overall value of care now and in the future.
About The Lynx Group
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award-winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), and the Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH).
