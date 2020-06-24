PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, in partnership with Air Wick, 80 percent of Americans noticed things about their home that they would like to improve since spending more time at home. Further, those surveyed noted that bringing soothing elements of nature in their homes would help them during these unprecedented times. That is why air care leader, Air Wick Essential Mist, is offering much-needed comfort during these extraordinary times through the Bring Nature Indoors Sweepstakes, which includes a grand prize of $15,000 for a home improvement project and hundreds of other prizes.
"In these unprecedented times, we hope to bring comfort to those who are spending more time at home," said Raheel Dhaduk, U.S. Marketing Director for Air Wick. "Air Wick Essential Mist is a simple way to complement personal spaces by transforming natural essential oils into a fragrant mist. Our Air Wick Essential Mist Diffuser is compatible with both our Aroma range of fragrances with scents that are specially crafted to fit your mood such as Happiness, Unwind, or Sleep, and our nature-inspired fragrance range with scents including Lavender & Almond Blossom, Coconut & Pineapple and Peony & Jasmine."
Bring Nature Indoors Prizes and Details to Enter
The Air Wick Bring Nature Indoors Sweepstakes will award the following prizes:
- ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: One (1) fifteen thousand-dollar ($15,000) gift card redeemable at a home renovation retailer for a home improvement project.
- FIVE HUNDRED (500) FIRST PRIZES: Five hundred (500) one hundred dollars ($100) gift cards redeemable at an online plant retailer to bring nature indoors.
- ONE THOUSAND (1,000) SECOND PRIZES: One thousand (1,000) one (1) Air Wick Essential Mist starter kit to help find yourself in nature.
To enter Bring Nature Indoors Sweepstakes, visit bringnatureindoorssweepstakes.com now through July 31, 2020 at 11:59:59 PM (ET) – no purchase is necessary. Entrants must be 21 or older and may earn bonus entries by sharing the promotion with up to ten friends or family.
Full rules are available at bringnatureindoorssweepstakes.com/OfficialRules.
About RB
RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.
RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.
RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.
For more information visit www.rb.com/.US
*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies