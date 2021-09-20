ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, will co-chair the 2021 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit on Sept. 23-24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The conference is the "premier event for the Mid-Atlantic region" and will provide attendees with "networking, dealmaking, and professional development" opportunities, according to TMA.
Brody focuses his practice on bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, commercial insolvency, and financing. He has a wide range of experience representing clients in a variety of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as insolvency issues in business transactions, out-of-court restructurings, asset-based loans, and debtor-in-possession financing. Brody also has experience in complex bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation and has represented entities in the restructuring, financing and acquisition of assets in bankruptcy courts throughout the United States. Among his clients are lenders, private equity funds, receivers, secured and trade creditors, and creditors' committees.
About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory transaction and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative and effective solutions to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP