NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alanda Software, an industry-leading cloud solution provider for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce the release of its latest offering, Activity Contract Management. Activity Contract Management is an innovative new global HCP/HCO Engagement and Contracting solution. Bold in its scope and ease of use, Activity Contract Management is the result of incorporating a broad array of capabilities designed to embody critical best practices and processes, with highly configurable workflows, controls and languages into one easy-to-use solution.
"We are excited to expand our solution portfolio in this way," said Dean Rossi, President of Alanda Software. He continued, stating that "Activity Contract Management, which supports global HCP Engagements and HCO Engagements, both contracted and non-contracted, will give our clients tighter control over internal processes and high value for a lower cost" and that he looked forward to bringing an unparalleled new level of innovation to all of Alanda's customers moving forward.
One of the major aspects of Alanda's new solution has to do with how easy it now is for users to conduct an efficient Needs Assessment in multiple languages, with complete oversight by Compliance, Business, Finance and Legal – completely configurable to a client's particular requirements.
Activity Contract Management combines Needs Assessment, Nominations of HCPs and HCOs, Fair Market Value rates, flexible Approval oversight, Contract Management, KOL Management and Payment integration in a unified global solution. Alanda's solution dots the "I"s and crosses the "T"s of contracted engagements, in 11 languages, including ones where those letters don't even exist.
Beyond helping companies request, approve, manage and pay for Activities, the Activity Contract Management platform actually helps customers analyze their own business practices with an array of metrics and analytics to help them become more efficient and avoid risk.
Alanda Software has been a leader in global cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, focusing on managing all aspects of Data and Vendor Management, Transparency Reporting and Analytics, and now HCP Engagements and HCO Engagements. Those interested in learning more about Alanda Software's new HCO/HCP engagement solution, or those who wish to explore additional cloud-based software life sciences industry offerings that are currently available, are encouraged to visit the organization's official website at www.alandasoftware.com.
