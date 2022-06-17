Recent release "The Homeless Rich" from Page Publishing author Albert Mordechai is the gripping tale of one man's journey from the moment his life changed for the worst. It all was going as he dreamed, he had a beautiful family and a distinguished role in the Army, but that call came crashing down around him with a wrongful accusation.
AVENEL, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Albert Mordechai, a talented American Israeli author, has completed his new book "The Homeless Rich": a compelling tale of a man who wrongfully went from a hero to a disgrace.
"He lay down, closed his eyes, and watched his own tragic tale play on an endless loop in his anguished mind.
From the honor of his status as a decorated US Army sergeant to the crushing shame of his court-martial for a crime he did not commit, John Wilson's nightmare had only just begun with the trauma of his dishonorable discharge.
His once-loving wife now cold and distant, his adored father refusing to speak to the son who had inexplicably destroyed the proud family legacy of distinguished service to the nation, and the horror of that tragic day in Iraq poisoned his sleep each night.
It was too much for one man to bear. John hugged his sons goodbye and embarked on a cross-country journey to clear both his head and his name. The lines between his dreams and reality begin to blur, and the myriad encounters, challenges, and dangers he faces will change his life forever."
Published by Page Publishing, Albert Mordechai's captivating tale follows his journey to healing that began after he became a shell of who he used to be.
